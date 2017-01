The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions made the playoffs before they even took the field Sunday night.

The Packers and Lions clinched spots when Washington lost at home to the New York Giants, 19-10. The Redskins were officially eliminated from postseason contention.

The winner of the Green Bay-Detroit game will take the NFC North, and the loser will settle for the sixth seed in the NFL playoffs.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter as this story continues to develop.