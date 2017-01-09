SportsWorks: Woody Woodriffe, Sean Baligian & John Niyo Sports SportsWorks: Woody Woodriffe, Sean Baligian & John Niyo

- FOX 2's Woody Woodriffe was joined by Sean Baligian & John Niyo Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they talked about the Lions' loss Saturday in the playoffs and losers of four in a row overall to end the season. The guys did a full break down on the loss and talked about how they were who we thought are and how Saturday was a "debacle." They also talked how the Lions beat themselves and talked about how much Matthew Stafford's finger played a part in their downfall. They then went into the future of the Lions and what they need to do in the offseason.

The crew then moved on to talk about the rest of the NFL playoffs and gave their thoughts on the weekend.

The guys moved on to the Red Wings season so far and how "inconsistent" sums them up perfectly this season. How they are "depressing" and "boring" this season. They also talked how they aren't going to make the playoffs and what there is to look for with them the rest of the season. Also they talked how they will be sellers for the first time at the trade deadline and how "the worst is yet to come."

The Pistons were next on deck and how Tobias Harris has found a home as a sixth man and Reggie Jackson starting to come around. They talked how there is "some hope" with them and how the schedule gets easier. They also talked how you are starting to see "a direction" with this team and how now we might see them finally make their run.

