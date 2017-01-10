Michigan's Jabrill Peppers officially declares for NFL draft

Michigan's Jabrill Peppers has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

SI.com broke the story with an exlusive as Peppers said, “It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Peppers said. “I’m choosing between cementing my legacy as a college player and starting my pro legacy. It’s something you dream of when you were a kid. I was torn between the two.”

Peppers posted on Twitter thanking the program and Coach Jim Harbaugh: "Thank you @UMichFootball - @CoachJim4UM for the memories & preparation. I'm delaring for the draft, forever GO BLUE!."

This season Peppers had 66 tackles on defense with three sacks and one interception but made his mark with his all-around play on offense and special teams. He added 167 rushing yards with three touchdowns and added another touchdown on punt returns.

His season ended on a bittersweet note with him missing The Orange Bowl due to hamstring injury.

Thank you @UMichFootball -@CoachJim4UM for the memories & preparation. I'm declaring for the draft, forever GO BLUE! https://t.co/19aVtcFAtK — JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) January 10, 2017