WATCH: Quinn Holds Season Ending Press Conference

Lions' General Manager Bob Quinn spoke to the media Thursday to wrap up the season.

#Lions Quinn starts off by thanking the fans "I want to say thank you" pic.twitter.com/p5P5BAdqjH — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn also thanks the media, coaches, football operations and the owners "tremendous people to work for" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn says he thinks they had a really productive year building culture they want, added though "season wasn't good enough" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn "Our goal is to win a lot more games in the regular season" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn says he believes they are in a much better place for their preparation than a year ago since they have been here for a year — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn says any contract talks are private conversations "and we're going to keep them that way" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn says Caldwell is "Very consistent" and "really great working relationship" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn talks about consistent message with Caldwell and believes in his approach — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn says before the postseason he decided on Caldwell and says "absolutely" on if he feels comfortable with his decision — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn on how close they are to winning the Super Bowl "We have a lot of work to do...we have a long way to go" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn on Stafford "Matthew had a good year" talked about growing relationship with JBC "happy he's our quarterback" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn says you don't just pick a running back and your running game is fixed, talked about how it takes 11 guys to run the football — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn says biggest thing as a GM is knowing what everyone's jobs are through the organization — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn says he's learned how to budget his time better — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions BQ on culture"It's getting right kind of players in here that believe in winning, they put football first...winning cures everything" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn says he believes Levy still wants to play football — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn on Levy "I think he can be the same player" added that he won't talk about any injuries — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

#Lions Quinn "Our record is what it is and we lost four games to four of the better teams in the NFC" says it was "eye opening" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) January 12, 2017

