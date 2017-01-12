WATCH: Quinn Holds Season Ending Press Conference

Lions' GM Bob Quinn spoke the media Thursday to wrap up the season.

Posted:Jan 12 2017 03:45PM EST

Updated:Jan 12 2017 03:45PM EST

ALLEN PARK, MI (WJBK) - Lions' General Manager Bob Quinn spoke to the media Thursday to wrap up the season.  Here were some of the highlights from his press conference:

