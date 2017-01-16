SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & John Niyo Sports SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & John Niyo

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & John Niyo Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they talked about the Spartans loss in Columbus Sunday and if Michigan State is a tournament team. They added that Ohio State was desperate and caught Michigan State at the wrong time, plus they are relying on Miles Bridges"far too much." The guys also said this is a different team for Tom Izzo because of the youth aspect.

The crew changed from Michigan State to Michigan coming off the Wolverines big win over Nebraska Saturday. How they don't play defense and don't have the talent he had a few years ago, plus they don't have the leadership they need.

They then moved on to the Metro Series game Friday and Detroit Mercy's upset over Oakland and how big the win was for the Titans.

The guys moved on to the Lions and Bob Quinn's press conference from last week. They talked how it's a "big offseason" and they could go after free agents and it's not all about the draft. They also talked how they do have "some wiggle room" on the roster salary cap wise. The crew talked how they would extend Matthew Stafford this offseason and do what they need to do to improve the running game.

They moved on to the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys, how Aaron Rodgers is "ridiculous" and drew up the final play on the field. They also talked how they would've just kept feeding Ezekiel Elliott and talked about the match-up between the Packers and Atlanta Falcons next week.

They went on to the Red Wings and if they should buy or sell at the trade deadline. The guys were worried how if they are in "striking distance" that they will hold on to their players and not look at the future.

Pistons was next on the docket and how nobody knows what to make of them and what should they do if their struggles continue. They also talked on how maybe they shouldn't judge the road trip and wait to see what they do at home before they make any moves.

