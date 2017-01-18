Former Tiger Pudge Rodriguez elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Detroit Tiger Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Wednesday.

Along with the Tigers, Rodriguez, 45, played catcher for seven teams in the course of his career which included 14 times on the All-Star team.



Rodriguez got 76 percent of the vote, just one percent above the minimum 75 needed with 336 votes.

He was the American League MVP in 1999, NLCS MVP in 2003 - the same year he won a World Series with the Florida Marlins in 2003 and was a 13-time Gold Glove award winner. He won the Silver Slugger award, given to the best offensive player at the catcher position, seven times.

On June 17, 2009, Rodríguez set an MLB record by catching his 2,227th game, passing Carlton Fisk.



Also elected were Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines.