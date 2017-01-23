SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Pat Caputo & John Niyo Sports SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Pat Caputo & John Niyo

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Pat Caputo & John Niyo Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they broke down the NFC & AFC Championship games. They talked about Matt Ryan's development compared to Matthew Stafford's and how so many playoff games haven't been close this season. They also talked how great Tom Brady is and how he is being fueled by the suspension.

The crew moved on to the Red Wings and if they should sell or not sell at the trade deadline with their recent hot play. How there are many teams in the same spot as they are and how there are only a couple of players who other teams might be interested in. They also talked how they need Petr Mrazek to play his best and how tough their upcoming schedule is.

Tigers were next on the docket and how they are the closest local team to contend depending on if they are healthy or not. How Cleveland is the team to beat, but there isn't much out there besides the Indians and things look better now for the Tigers then they did in October. They also talked how Jordan Zimmermann's health could be the key to the team and if they can fix their bullpen or not.

The guys moved on to college basketball and how Michigan's win over Illinois was "huge" and how tough their schedule is coming up. They gave their opinions on if the Wolverines will make the tournament or not. Michigan State was next up and they talked about how "consistency" will be what they continue to talk about. They also talked how Tom Izzo has them where he wants them and is good at having them peak at the right time.

The show ended on the Pistons and they gave their thoughts on the Reggie Jackson for Ricky Rubio rumor.

