SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they talked about Michigan State's win over Michigan on Sunday. How Michigan State needed the win more, even though it wasn't a great game and both teams aren't that great. They talked how it's a resume builder because right now Michigan State just needs win. They also talked how Nick Ward was key to Michigan State's win.

The crew moved on to the Pistons and how this year has been a disappointment. How it's tough to figure out why they are struggling so much and how they can't play defense. Jamie talked how this is "massive underachieving" and how Reggie Jackson has been inconsistent this season. They also talked how they like the team and how tough it is to figure out what they should do at the trade deadline.

The guys moved on to the Red Wings and where they go from here after the All-Star break. They talked how Thomas Vanek and Mike Green might be the only two they are able to trade at the deadline and how they definitely shouldn't buy at the deadline. Jamie also pointed out how six of their wins are by shootout and how that inflates everything.

They went on to preview the Super Bowl which you can see on FOX 2 next Sunday.

