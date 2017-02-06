SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Pat Caputo, Sean Baligian & Tim McCormick Sports SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Pat Caputo, Sean Baligian & Tim McCormick

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Pat Caputo & Sean Baligian Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they broke down the Super Bowl. They talked about the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history and what went wrong for the Falcons. They also talked how lethal the combination of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are. They wrapped up the segment talking about the Lions and what they need to do to compete on this level.

The crew moved on to the Pistons and what they need to do at the trade deadline. Pat Caputo brought up the point on how many of the players have regressed when they were supposed to be progressing this season. They also talked how Stan Van Gundy has maxed out what they could by acquiring talent, but it just hasn't worked yet.

The guys then moved on to the Red Wings and what they need to do as the trade deadline approaches. How they aren't good and need to sell at the deadline. They also talked about who is likely to be traded at the deadline.

Tim McCormick then came on to join Dan and talked about Michigan's horrible loss to Ohio State Saturday. How only the guards were getting rebounds and how poor the Wolverines shot selection was. They moved on to Michigan State and talked how they are going in the right direction. Tim then broke down all of college basketball and gave his thoughts on the best teams in the NCAA.

Make sure to watch SportsWorks at 11pm every Sunday.