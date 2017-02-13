SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo & Tim McCormick Sports SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo & Tim McCormick

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & John Niyo Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they start off talking Tigers' spring training with Jennifer Hammond catching up with Tigers' Manager Brad Ausmus. The guys then broke down Mike Ilitch's legacy with the Tigers and the Red Wings. They moved on to the Tigers' strengths and weaknesses this season including the bullpen issues and Wojo gave his thoughts on why it's a good thing they brought everyone back.

They moved on to the Pistons and their huge comeback against the Toronto Raptors Sunday. How the bench was huge for them and "most impressive win of the year." They talked how they aren't sure how long you can wait for Reggie Jackson to turn it around and if they should make any moves as the trade deadline approaches.

The crew moved on to the Red Wings and the Gustav Nyquist high sticking incident and how he will miss some time. The guys talked how the Red Wings will try to sell at the trade deadline who they can try to sell.

Tim McCormick came on to talk Michigan and Michigan State basketball as both fight for their NCAA Tournament lives and if they can make runs to get in.

