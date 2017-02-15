- The NHL announced Wednesday that Red Wings' forward Gustav Nyquist has been suspended six games.

Detroit’s Gustav Nyquist suspended six games for high-sticking Minnesota’s Jared Spurgeon. https://t.co/L7m2cxliA6 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 15, 2017

On Sunday, Nyquist high-sticked Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon and later denied that it was intentional.

#RedWings Nyquist from practice earlier today talking about his phone hearing tomorrow with @NHLPlayerSafety "This isn't the player I am." pic.twitter.com/7tnc9tsYkg — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) February 14, 2017

Nyquist has seven goals and 22 assists in 56 games this season. It is Nyquist's first suspension in his NHL career and he'll be out until March 4th.

