Nyquist Suspended Six Games

Gustav Nyquist
Gustav Nyquist

Posted:Feb 15 2017 05:30PM EST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 05:30PM EST

DETROIT (WJBK) - The NHL announced Wednesday that Red Wings' forward Gustav Nyquist has been suspended six games.

On Sunday, Nyquist high-sticked Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon and later denied that it was intentional.  

Nyquist has seven goals and 22 assists in 56 games this season.  It is Nyquist's first suspension in his NHL career and he'll be out until March 4th.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter as this story continues to break.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories