WATCH: Miller Talks Ford Field Renovations With Rod Wood

FOX 2's Dan Miller caught up with Lions' President Rod Wood to talk about the renovations at Ford Field.

Posted:Feb 15 2017 07:45PM EST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 07:46PM EST

DETROIT (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday they are "investing approximately 100 million into Ford Field for new video boards and several other renovations to be completed in time for the 2017 Detroit Lions season."

Here is the full press release:

Watch the video above as Dan Miller caught up with Lions' President Rod Wood to break it all down.  

