WATCH: Miller Talks Ford Field Renovations With Rod Wood

- The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday they are "investing approximately 100 million into Ford Field for new video boards and several other renovations to be completed in time for the 2017 Detroit Lions season."

Here is the full press release:

#Lions announce renovation plans for "The New Ford Field" pic.twitter.com/7y6ALWfMPY — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) February 16, 2017

