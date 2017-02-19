Eron Harris' Career Is Over At MSU

- Michigan State University announced Sunday that senior guard "Eron Harris will require season-ending surgery on his right knee" and his collegiate career is over.

Eron Harris will require season-ending surgery on his right knee. Thoughts and prayers to Eron for a full recovery. https://t.co/vxFhbtJ5Wh pic.twitter.com/UZdu8sgTvt — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 19, 2017

Harris, 23, is averaging 10.7 points, three rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27 games this season. Michigan State is 16-11 (8-6 in Big Ten) overall and are fighting for their NCAA tournament lives. They next play Thursday against Nebraska in East Lansing.

