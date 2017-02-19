Eron Harris' Career Is Over At MSU

Tom Izzo
Tom Izzo

Posted:Feb 19 2017 03:30PM EST

Updated:Feb 19 2017 03:30PM EST

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJBK) - Michigan State University announced Sunday that senior guard "Eron Harris will require season-ending surgery on his right knee" and his collegiate career is over.

Harris, 23, is averaging 10.7 points, three rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27 games this season.  Michigan State is 16-11 (8-6 in Big Ten) overall and are fighting for their NCAA tournament lives.  They next play Thursday against Nebraska in East Lansing.  

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter as this story continues to develop.  


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories