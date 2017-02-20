SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Sean Baligian & John Niyo Sports SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Sean Baligian & John Niyo

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Sean Baligian & John Niyo Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they opened the show talking about the Red Wings big weekend of wins over the Capitals and Penguins. How it's too little, too late but Petr Mrazek played terrific over the weekend and is a huge part of their future. They also talked about the trade deadline approaching and who they might sell.

The crew moved on to the Tigers and Jennifer Hammond broke down the back end of the rotation. The guys talked how Daniel Norris is the leader right now and started to come on at the end of last season. They also talked about Anibal Sanchez and what the Tigers hope for him is this season.

They moved on to Michigan's overtime loss at Minnesota and how their chances on making the NCAA Tournament. How they still have a tough road ahead of them and really need a road win. They also talked about how the officiating was awful and there is no accountability.

Michigan State was next on the docket and how the career-ending injury by Eron Harris will affect them the rest of the season. They talked how the freshman now will decide if they can make a late run or not.

They quickly moved on to Oakland and how Greg Kampe has now coached 1,000 games at Oakland and how they are right up there with the top of the Horizon League.

The Pistons were next up and if they are going to make some moves a the deadline. They went in depth on how Reggie Jackson might not be the guy and it might be time to make some changes now. Dan talks how he still likes the team and not sure what happened.

