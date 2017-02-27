SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen Sports SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they talked about Rip Hamilton having his jersey retired and then went into the Pistons giving one away against the Celtics Sunday. Woody Woodriffe came on with full reaction from The Palace.

They talked how the focus should be on Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on if they can work together in the backcourt. How it's "still kind of murky" on where this team is and also the focus is on Stan Van Gundy.

The crew moved on to college basketball and how Michigan State and Michigan had huge wins over the weekend and how both should be in the tournament. With Michigan State, it comes down to how far Tom Izzo allows his freshman to go.

They moved on to Michigan and their great play lately from Derrick Walton, Jr and how they should be in even without beating Northwestern as long as they don't lose out. The guys also talked about Moe Wagner and his strong play down the stretch.

Oakland University was next on the docket and how they won their first regular season Horizon League championship and how they have a chip on their shoulder.

The Red Wings have been on their bye week and the crew talked about where this team is right now and what they need to do with the trade deadline coming up on Wednesday. Wojo brought up a name you weren't expecting that could also be moved at the deadline.

