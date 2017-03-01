Steve Ott Traded To Montreal

- The Detroit Red Wings announced early Wednesday morning that they have traded forward Steve Ott to Montreal for a 2018 sixth round pick.

Ott, 34, is in his first season with the Red Wings and has three goals and three assists in 42 games. The veteran forward signed a one-year, 800,000 dollar contract last offseason and has 109 goals & 178 assists in 837 career NHL games.

