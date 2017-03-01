Steve Ott Traded To Montreal

Steve Ott
Steve Ott

Posted:Mar 01 2017 12:37AM EST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 12:40AM EST

DETROIT (WJBK) - The Detroit Red Wings announced early Wednesday morning that they have traded forward Steve Ott to Montreal for a 2018 sixth round pick.

Ott, 34, is in his first season with the Red Wings and has three goals and three assists in 42 games.  The veteran forward signed a one-year, 800,000 dollar contract last offseason and has 109 goals & 178 assists in 837 career NHL games.  

The NHL trade deadline is at 3pm Wednesday.  Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Red Wings breaking news.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories