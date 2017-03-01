Thomas Vanek Traded To Florida

- The Detroit Red Wings announced Wednesday they have traded forward Thomas Vanek to the Florida Panthers for a conditional 2017 third round pick and defenseman Dylan McIlrath.

Vanek, 33, is in his first season with the Red Wings and has 15 goals with 23 assists in 48 games this season. The 14-year veteran was on a one-year deal at 2.6 million dollars.

McIlrath, 24, is a 6'5", 236 pound defenseman with a right shot. He was a former first round pick (10th overall) in 2010 of the New York Rangers. In 43 career NHL games, he has three goals, two assists and is a +5. He has played in six NHL games this season and has one goal. Currently he was playing the AHL.

