SportsWorks: Woody Woodriffe, Pat Caputo, John Niyo & Tim McCormick

- FOX 2's Woody Woodriffe was joined by Pat Caputo, John Niyo & Tim McCormick Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as Tim joined Woody right off the bat to talk college basketball as Michigan blew out Nebraska, Michigan State lost to Maryland & Oakland was upset again in the Horizon League tournament. Tim called Michigan's win "a brilliant performance" and how Derrick Walton, Jr. accounted for more than 50 points in the game and how they are "dangerous."

They moved on to Michigan State and their chances on making the tournament. They also talked about how they are relying on freshman and if that is a recipe for success or not.

Oakland and UDM are what they finished with and they broke down Oakland's loss to Youngstown State in the first round of Motor City Madness and how UDM is on the rise.

John and Pat now joined Woody to talk Pistons and if they are heading in the right direction They broke down Reggie Jackson and if he can lead them to the playoffs. Pat talked how they aren't going to win anything with Ish Smith at point guard. They also talked about Andre Drummond's struggles and where his game is right now.

The Red Wings were next on the docket and they broke down the trade deadline moves.

They ended the show talking about the Tigers in spring training, their pitching issues so far and other positions up for grab. The crew also talked about the Lions and gave their thoughts on what they've seen at the combine.

