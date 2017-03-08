Lions Sign Tackle Ricky Wagner

Ricky Wagner
Ricky Wagner

Posted:Mar 08 2017 01:08PM EST

Updated:Mar 10 2017 10:05AM EST

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions announced Friday they have signed free agent right tackle Ricky Wagner.

Wagner, 27, has started 47 games in the last four seasons for the Baltimore Ravens.  The Wisconsin alum is 6'6" and 310 pounds.  He was picked in the fifth round of the 2013 by the Ravens and has only played for them until now.  

