Lions Sign Tackle Ricky Wagner

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions announced Friday they have signed free agent right tackle Ricky Wagner.
#Lions make Wagner signing official pic.twitter.com/UYeiq0XOcS— FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) March 10, 2017
Wagner, 27, has started 47 games in the last four seasons for the Baltimore Ravens. The Wisconsin alum is 6'6" and 310 pounds. He was picked in the fifth round of the 2013 by the Ravens and has only played for them until now.
Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Lions free agency news.