Lions Release DeAndre Levy

Posted:Mar 09 2017 03:49PM EST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 04:09PM EST

ALLEN PARK, MI (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have released veteran linebacker DeAndre Levy.

Levy, 29, has been hampered with injuries the last two seasons having only played in six games with 21 tackles last season.  The 2009 Lions third round pick played in 95 regular season games for Detroit with 639 career tackles, 3.5 sacks & 12 interceptions.  

