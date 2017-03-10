Lions Sign CB D.J. Hayden

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions announce Friday they have signed free agent cornerback D.J. Hayden.
#Lions officially announce Hayden signing pic.twitter.com/QHD3qIlIQg— FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) March 11, 2017
Hayden, 26, has played in 45 career NFL games over four seasons and all with the Oakland Raiders. The Houston alum has a career three interceptions and 179 tackles. Hayden is a former number one pick of the Raiders in the 2013 NFL draft.
