Lions Sign CB D.J. Hayden

- The Detroit Lions announce Friday they have signed free agent cornerback D.J. Hayden.

Hayden, 26, has played in 45 career NFL games over four seasons and all with the Oakland Raiders. The Houston alum has a career three interceptions and 179 tackles. Hayden is a former number one pick of the Raiders in the 2013 NFL draft.

