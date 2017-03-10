LISTEN: Paul Worrilow Conference Call Sports Lions Sign LB Paul Worrilow

- The Detroit Lions announced Friday they have signed free agent linebacker Paul Worrilow.

Worrilow, 26, played in 59 regular season games for the Atlanta Falcons the past four seasons and has 385 career tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. Worrilow went undrafted out of Delaware in 2013 and has spent his entire career with the Falcons.

