Lions Sign Keshawn Martin & Darren Fells

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions announced Saturday the signing of former Michigan State wide receiver Keshawn Martin and tight end Darren Fells.
#Lions announce Keyshawn Martin signing #Spartans pic.twitter.com/HY2MHJxn0g— FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) March 11, 2017
#Lions officially announce Fells signing pic.twitter.com/FSzn89hdE8— FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) March 11, 2017
Martin, 26, played at Michigan State from 2008-2011 and had two kickoff returns for touchdowns and one punt return touchdown. He also threw for two touchdowns and was 8 for 9 in completions.
