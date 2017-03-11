Lions Sign Keshawn Martin & Darren Fells

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions announced Saturday the signing of former Michigan State wide receiver Keshawn Martin and tight end Darren Fells.

Martin, 26, played at Michigan State from 2008-2011 and had two kickoff returns for touchdowns and one punt return touchdown.  He also threw for two touchdowns and was 8 for 9 in completions.

