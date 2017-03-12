Lions Sign Michigan Native T.J. Lang

- The Detroit Lions announced Sunday they have signed veteran guard and Michigan native T.J. Lang.

Lang, 29, was born in Royal Oak and graduated from Brother Rice High School before playing 47 games -- the final 36 on offense -- for Eastern Michigan University.

The 2009 fourth round selection played his entire career with the Packers (119 regular season games) and was selected to the 2016 Pro Bowl and won the Super Bowl in 2011.

