SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Greg Kampe & Tim McCormick Sports SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Greg Kampe & Tim McCormick

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Oakland University Head Coach Greg Kampe & Tim McCormick Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they broke down the entire NCAA Tournament including their thoughts on Michigan and Michigan State. They also gave their final fours and predictions on who will win the National Championship.

Make sure to watch SportsWorks at 11pm every Sunday.