SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Tim McCormick, Jamie Samuelsen & Pat Caputo

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Tim McCormick, Jamie Samuelsen & Pat Caputo Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as Dan and Tim broke down Michigan & Michigan State's NCAA Tournament so far. They talked about Michigan's improbable run to the Sweet 16 and Michigan State's crazy up and down season.

Jamie & Pat then joined the show to talk about the struggling Pistons and their big win Sunday against the Suns. The crew talked how after Wednesday "people were furious" and how if they play Cleveland in the first round or didn't make the playoffs that it would be a failure.

Tigers was next on the docket and how they are waiting for the medical tests to come back on J.D. Martinez. They also talked that if everyone is healthy, they are pretty good, but that doesn't happen in baseball. Positions battles are heating up and the guys broke some down.

Jamie and Pat then talked about the NCAA Tournament and Michigan and Michigan State.

