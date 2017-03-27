SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Sean Baligian, John Niyo & Tim McCormick Sports SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Sean Baligian, John Niyo & Tim McCormick

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Sean Baligian, John Niyo & Tim McCormick Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they started off with the struggling Pistons and what is going on with them as they are "limping to the finish." They talked how there isn't much difference between squeaking into the playoffs and missing the playoffs. The guys went completely in depth on all the issues.

The crew gave their thoughts about the 20th anniversary of Red Wings/Avalanche on March 26, 1997 and how it propelled the Red Wings to become a dynasty.

Tim McCormick then joined them and did a complete breakdown on the NCAA Tournament. Tim also gave his final thoughts on Michigan State & Michigan.

