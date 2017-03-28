MSU football coach Mark Dantonio speaking at 11 a.m.

- Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio is holding a press conference at Spartan Stadium Tuesday morning. He's expected to begin speaking at 11 a.m. amid an ongoing sexual assault investigation on campus.

You can watch a livestream of his remarks here on our Facebook page.

Last month, three players and a staff member were suspended amid an allegation that a sexual assault had occurred in campus in January. The three players and the staff member connected to the investigation haven't been identified.

Football recruiter Curtis Blackwell has been suspended without pay, but university officials haven't said if it's in connection with the investigation.

University officials haven't said anything on the investigation since they released statements February 28 about the investigation.

"Regarding the ongoing investigations taking place within our program, the allegations are something we’re extremely concerned about and taking very seriously. We took immediate action by suspending those involved as soon as we were notified of the situation. Our action is separate from the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations. Those processes will determine if a crime has been committed and also if any university policy has been violated," Coach Dantonio said in the statement.

Dantonio is expected to speak about the upcoming 2017 MSU football team at the 11 a.m. press conference. It's now known yet if he'll provide any updates about the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with details from the press conference.