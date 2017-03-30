Tigers Release Mike Pelfrey

LAKELAND, Fla. (WJBK) - The Detroit Tigers announced Thursday they have released pitcher Mike Pelfrey.
The Tigers today have unconditionally released RHP Mike Pelfrey. The Tigers have 28 players remaining in major league camp.— Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) March 30, 2017
Pelfrey, 33, signed a two-year, 16 million dollar deal a season ago and has struggled during his time in Detroit. Last season the veteran right hander went 4-10 with a 5.07 ERA in 119 innings. Spring training hasn't gone much better posting a 7.94 ERA in 17 innings of work.
