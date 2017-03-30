Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arrested on DUI suspicion

- Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was arrested for DUI Wednesday morning, FOX 2 has learned.

Pope, 24, was arrested 3:29 am Wednesday by Auburn Hills police after blowing a .08. The incident happened overnight after a home loss to the Miami Heat Tuesday evening.

The Pistons starter scored 12 points and played 37 minutes in a 90-89 win over the Brooklyn Nets Thursday evening, to keep the team's slim playoff hopes alive.



Pope is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He is averaging 14 points per game this season and 11.7 points for his career.