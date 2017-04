Tigers Announce 2017 Opening Day Roster

- The Detroit Tigers Sunday announced their opening day roster.

PITCHERS (12): Matthew Boyd, Michael Fulmer, Shane Greene, Daniel Norris, Francisco Rodríguez, Bruce Rondón, Kyle Ryan, Anibal Sanchez, Justin Verlander, Alex Wilson, Justin Wilson, Jordan Zimmermann

CATCHERS (2): Alex Avila, James McCann

INFIELDERS (6): Miguel Cabrera, Nicholas Castellanos, José Iglesias, Ian Kinsler, Dixon Machado, Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS (4): Tyler Collins, JaCoby Jones, Mikie Mahtook, Justin Upton

DESIGNATED HITTER (1): Victor Martinez

The Tigers open their season Monday in Chicago against the White Sox at 4:10pm. Watch the Tigers home opener on FOX 2 this Friday at 1:10pm against the Boston Red Sox with coverage beginning at 6am live from Comerica Park.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Tigers news.