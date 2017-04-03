SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Sean Baligian, Pat Caputo & Tim McCormick Sports SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Sean Baligian, Pat Caputo & Tim McCormick

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Sean Baligian, Pat Caputo & Tim McCormick Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they opened the show talking about the Tigers starting their season Monday in Chicago and what the expectations are for them this season. They went in depth how there is a lot of uncertainty on how good this team could be and what they could do if they stay healthy Pat & Sean both believe the bullpen is the big question mark.

The crew moved on to the Pistons and the disaster this season has become. How Drummond's signing has not worked out and they talked what moves they can make this summer.

The Red Wings were next on the docket and what moves they can do this offseason. They talked how they have too many of the same players and if Ken Holland is the right man to make the decisions.

Tim McCormick came on to do a complete break down the National Championship game with Gonzaga & North Carolina. They also talked about the Michigan women winning the NIT.

