SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Jamie Samuelsen Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they talked about the end of Joe Louis Arena. They added how it's an end to an era and how the alumni got greater ovations than the current players. Also they talked how it's the people that made Joe Louis Arena so great. The guys also brought up the fact Ken Holland wasn't on the floor during the postgame ceremony.

The crew moved on to the Tigers and the struggle of the bullpen so far. How they don't see any solution and that this isn't a surprise.

They moved on to talk about The Masters and Sergio Garcia finally breaking through and won a major.

