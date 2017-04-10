Lions Announce 2017 Preseason Opponents

- The Detroit Lions announced Monday their 2017 preseason opponents.

The Lions will open up in Indianapolis against the Colts in week one, then head home to host the New York Jets in week two. In week three, the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots head to Ford Field and they'll end the preseason in Buffalo against the Bills.

