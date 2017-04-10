WATCH: Pistons legends Thomas, Billups, Hamilton & Stackhouse after Palace halftime

Some Pistons legends weighed in about the franchise legacy left at the Palace Monday.
It was a homecoming for Pistons heroes past and present, honored before and during the last game ever to be played in Auburn Hills.
Next season the Pistons, which lost 105-101 to the Wizards, move downtown to the new Little Caesars Arena, sharing it with the Red Wings.
In the video above, FOX 2 caught up with Pistons greats Isiah Thomas, Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton and Jerry Stackhouse after the halftime ceremony to talk about their memories of what the Palace meant to them.