WATCH: Pistons legends Thomas, Billups, Hamilton & Stackhouse after Palace halftime Sports WATCH: Thomas, Billups, Hamilton & Stackhouse After Halftime Ceremony Some Pistons legends weighed in about the franchise legacy left at the Palace Monday.

Some Pistons legends weighed in about the franchise legacy left at the Palace Monday.

It was a homecoming for Pistons heroes past and present, honored before and during the last game ever to be played in Auburn Hills.



Next season the Pistons, which lost 105-101 to the Wizards, move downtown to the new Little Caesars Arena, sharing it with the Red Wings.

In the video above, FOX 2 caught up with Pistons greats Isiah Thomas, Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton and Jerry Stackhouse after the halftime ceremony to talk about their memories of what the Palace meant to them.