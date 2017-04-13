Miles Bridges to stay at MSU, reports indicate

By: Kellie Rowe

Posted:Apr 13 2017 12:48PM EDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 12:58PM EDT

(WJBK) - Michigan State basketball standout Miles Bridges is leaning toward staying with the team, according to reports.

Multiple signs are pointing toward Bridges spurning the NBA draft to spend his sophomore year with Coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans, including this tweet from Yahoo's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday:

And Thursday around noon, Bridges himself tweeted out:

"It's not about me, it's about us," the tweet states, inviting everyone to attend a presser at the Spartan Statue on campus at 6 p.m.

Bridges has until April 23 to officially make his decision whether to enter the NBA draft.

During his freshman season, the 19-year-old averaged bridges 16.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.


