Miles Bridges to stay at MSU, reports indicate

- Michigan State basketball standout Miles Bridges is leaning toward staying with the team, according to reports.

Multiple signs are pointing toward Bridges spurning the NBA draft to spend his sophomore year with Coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans, including this tweet from Yahoo's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday:

Sources: Michigan State's Miles Bridges cancelled agent meetings, leaning heavily toward returning for sophomore year. Lottery pick talent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 12, 2017

And Thursday around noon, Bridges himself tweeted out:

"It's not about me, it's about us," the tweet states, inviting everyone to attend a presser at the Spartan Statue on campus at 6 p.m.

Bridges has until April 23 to officially make his decision whether to enter the NBA draft.

During his freshman season, the 19-year-old averaged bridges 16.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.