- The Michigan Wolverines held their annual spring football game Saturday in front of just under 60,000 people. Wilton Speight struggled with a couple of interceptions, while Brandon Peters had a solid game at quarterback, besides throwing a pick as well.

Watch above as Wilton Speight, Devin Bush, Rashan Gary, Brandon Peters, Mason Cole, Don Brown & Tim Drevno talk about the spring game and much more.

