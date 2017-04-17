SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Sean Baligian Sports SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & Sean Baligian

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & Sean Baligian Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they talked about the Tigers big series win in Cleveland and what the headline is going into this week. How the bullpen is the key to the team and somehow they are getting by right now. They then went in depth on the Tigers so far and how they keep this momentum going.

Pistons was next on the docket and they debated on if this is just an anomaly or do they have to make big changes. How SVG might not be able to get rid of the main core even if he wanted to. They also talked how maybe they just aren't a good shooting team and they talked what really will change next season if they keep the same players.

The crew moved on to the Red Wings and discussed the situation they are in. They talked how you can't rebuild on the fly, how they don't have talent and how Ken Holland keeps prolonging the inevitable.

