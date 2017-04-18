2020 Frozen Four, 2021 Men's Basketball First and Second Rounds Headed To Detroit

- The NCAA and Detroit Sports Commission announced Tuesday "seven future NCAA championship events" are headed to Detroit.

Little Caesars Arena will hold the 2020 Men's Ice Hockey Frozen Four and the 2021 Division 1 Men's Basketball First and Second Rounds.

"Today's decision by the NCAA validates the tremendous collaborative effort that went into this year-long process," said Detroit Sports Commission director Kris Smith in the press release. "It would have not been possible without the support of our host institutions and community partners. We look forward to delivering a one-of-a-kind, unique championship experience to the student-athletes and fans and showcasing the world-class sports destination Detroit is."

Other events awarded to Detroit were the 2020 National Collegiate Men's and Women's Fencing Championships, 2020 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championships, 2021 Division II Women's Golf Championships, 2022 Division 1 Men's College Wrestling Championships & the 2022 Division II Men's Golf Championships.

