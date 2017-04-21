Livonia Franklin student hosts swim-a-thon for teen battling MD Sports Livonia Franklin student hosts swim-a-thon for teen battling MD Some local swimmers will be making waves at Livonia Franklin High School on Saturday - and it's all in the name of community service.

Livonia Franklin High School student Caitlin Jodway recently met Joseph Penrod. Joseph is fighting Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and lost the ability to walk. Caitln wanted to help his ability to get around and is hosting a swim-a-thon Saturday to help raise funds Joseph and his family.

Here is the information from the Go Fund Me page.

"My name is Caitlin Jodway, I am a junior at Livonia Franklin High School. I actively participate in National Honor Society and Patriots Relate. I have been a competitive swimmer for over 8 years. I am a member of the Livonia Community Swim Club. It has always been my mission to go out of my way to do things for others and make my community a better place.

"Recently, I met a young boy named Joseph Penrod. Joseph is a kind, funny, loveable 14 year old who is bravely been battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy since he was diagnosed at age 5. His muscular function has continued to deteriorate over the last few years. Last summer, just before Joseph turned 13, he completely lost the ability to walk and stand.



"This loss of the ability to walk has required Joseph to use his wheelchair full time. As a result, Joseph’s family has to lift his 95 pound body - to and from his wheelchair and into and out of the family car multiple times a day. Each time they transport Joseph, they also have disassemble his heavy motorized wheelchair, put it in their car and reassemble it when they arrive at their destination.



"Since Joseph now requires a larger wheelchair, the family car will not accommodate his newer wheelchair. Joseph is in urgent need of a new van with a lift to make going simple places much easier.

"My swim club and I are hosting a Swim-a-Thon at Livonia Franklin High School on April 22. I am beyond excited for this event. I have set a $10,000 goal for my team. The proceeds of our event will go to help Joseph purchase a new van.



"I know we are capable of so much and we want to do everything we can to make purchasing this vehicle easier on Joseph and his family. I have decided to go public with this effort. I have extended the opportunity to help this dynamic young man to the community by establishing a Go Fund Me campaign. It is my hope that combined with the Livonia Community Swim Team and Go Fund Me we can raise over $30,000!

"Thank you for your support."

If you'd like to donate here is a link to the Go Fund Me page.