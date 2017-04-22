WATCH: Hammond With Slay, Jones & Others At Big Play Slay Camp

Posted:Apr 22 2017 12:44PM EDT

Updated:Apr 22 2017 01:33PM EDT

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK) - FOX 2's Jennifer Hammond caught up with Lions' Darius Slay & Marvin Jones at the Big Play Slay Camp with PAL youth athletes Saturday at the Lions practice facility.

Over 60 PAL youth were at the camp hosted by "Coach" Slay and here were some of the highlights:

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Lions news.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories