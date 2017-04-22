Tigers Place Miguel Cabrera On 10-Day DL

Miguel Cabrera
Miguel Cabrera

Posted:Apr 22 2017 12:58PM EDT

Updated:Apr 22 2017 01:01PM EDT

DETROIT (WJBK) - The Detroit Tigers announced Saturday afternoon they have placed first baseman Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.

Cabrera, 34, strained his groin in Friday's loss to the Minnesota Twins and left in the seventh inning.  In 16 games this season, he has 3 home runs, 9 RBI and has a batting average of .268.

The Tigers have lost four in a row and play in Minnesota for two more games before they head back to Comerica Park on Tuesday.  

