SportsWorks: Woody Woodriffe, Pat Caputo & John Niyo

- FOX 2's Woody Woodriffe was joined by Pat Caputo & John Niyo Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable to talk Tigers and their series win in Minnesota. They went in depth on how they were getting it done even with a struggling bullpen and how they are holding it together with minor league guys stepping up. The guys also pointed out how important April is with their daunting May schedule.

The Lions and the NFL Draft were next on the docket as the guys broke down what the Lions have to do this week and where their weaknesses are. The crew talked about what names might be there at 21 and who would be the ideal pick up. They also talked where local players might end up.

Finally, the NBA Playoffs were on the docket and if LeBron and the Cavs can be stopped in the Eastern Conference. They also talked about the Western Conference and gave their thoughts on Russell Westbrook. They ended the show giving their opinion on who they think will be in the NBA Finals.

