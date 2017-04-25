College basketball announcement at Little Caesars Arena this morning

- A major announcement is coming from officials at Little Caesars Arena Tuesday morning.

Olympia Entertainment is expected to announce a college basketball double header that will happen in mid-December. John Beilein, Tom Izzo, Greg Kampe and Bacari Alexander will all be at the announcement Tuesday at 10 a.m. You can watch a livestream of the announcement on our Facebook page here.

Oakland University is expected to face off against Michigan State in the big game. This is an annual game for them. The University of Michigan will also take on Detroit Mercy in the double header.

Also just announced this morning is a Paul McCartney concert that will take place at Little Caesars Arena in the fall. You can read more about that here.

Michigan-native rocker Kid Rock is slated to play the first concert at the Little Caesars Arena. His shows are September 12, 13, 15 and 16, 2017.

