LISTEN: Lions draft CB Teez Tabor from Florida in second round on day two of the NFL Draft

Lions draft CB Teez Tabor from Florida in second round on day two of the NFL Draft

- The Detroit Lions are back at it Friday as rounds two and three of the 2017 NFL Draft will occur.

The Lions selected cornerback Teez Tabor from Florida with the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Tabor, 6'0' and 199 pounds, had nine interceptions (four last season) during his career with 28 pass deflections the last two seasons. Tabor was a third-team Associated Press All-American last season and ran a 4.62 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine. He had 104 total tackles including 10 for loss during his career.

This is the Lions' second pick from the University of Florida in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Here were some highlights from his conference call with local media Friday night:

Teez Tabor said he and Jarrad Davis are two of the hardest workers the Gators had. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) April 29, 2017

#Lions Tabor on 40 time at combined "I really didn't get too much discouraged." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) April 29, 2017

#Lions Tabor on saying he was best corner in draft "That's just my confidence" saying any corner needs that and that he won't back down — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) April 29, 2017

Tabor said he plans to pick Darius Slay's brain and will be connected to him like his "Phone" — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) April 29, 2017

Their third round pick is 85th overall and will be announced later.

