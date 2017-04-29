Lions draft Reeves-Maybin & Roberts on 3rd day of NFL Draft

- The Detroit Lions are back at it Saturday as rounds four through seven of the 2017 NFL Draft will occur.

The Lions selected LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin out of Tennessee with the 124th overall pick and selected TE Michael Roberts out of Toledo with the 127th overall pick both in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Reeves-Maybin, 6'0" and 230 pounds, had a great 2015 season when he had 105 tackles with 14 for loss. His 2016 season was cut short due to injuries, including a left shoulder injury. He was also ejected in the first game of the season for targeting. In 2016 he started four games and had 20 tackles. He ended his career at Tennessee with 149 tackles in 41 games and four forced fumbles.

Here were some of the highlights from his conference call:

#Lions Reeves-Maybin says he didn't come up here, but definitely felt they were interested with him — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) April 29, 2017

Jalen Reeves-Maybin said he struggled to get time on defense and worked hard at special teams. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) April 29, 2017

#Lions Reeves-Maybin says he was a high school QB and prides himself on playing every position on the football field — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) April 29, 2017

#Lions Reeves-Maybin says his cousin is Cameron Maybin — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) April 29, 2017

JRM is hoping his special teams experience will pay off, but he's always prided himself on being a "Well Rounded" football player. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) April 29, 2017

Roberts, 6'4" and 270 pounds, was first-team All-MAC in 2016 with 16 touchdowns on 45 receptions and 533 total yards. In 2015, the Ohio native had four touchdowns on 21 receptions and 234 yards. He ran a 4.86 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and had 22 career touchdowns.

Here were some of the highlights from his conference call:

#Lions Roberts "I had frequent contact with them" on the Lions and said he had a workout with them — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) April 29, 2017

#Lions Roberts on his game "is very passionate...this game is my life" says he gets better as the game goes on — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) April 29, 2017

Michael Roberts says "It's a dream to be able to support my Mother." — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) April 29, 2017

Roberts said he is resilient and gets stronger as he goes, "I never really run out of energy." — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) April 29, 2017

Roberts was 17 years old when his little brother died in an accidental shooting - then he lost his Grandmother to Cancer. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) April 29, 2017

Roberts "I've been a fan of Eric Ebron since he was back at NC, I've watched him closely." — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) April 29, 2017

