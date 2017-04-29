Lions draft Reeves-Maybin & Roberts on 3rd day of NFL Draft

Posted:Apr 29 2017 01:14PM EDT

Updated:Apr 29 2017 02:17PM EDT

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions are back at it Saturday as rounds four through seven of the 2017 NFL Draft will occur.  

The Lions selected LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin out of Tennessee with the 124th overall pick and selected TE Michael Roberts out of Toledo with the 127th overall pick both in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Reeves-Maybin, 6'0" and 230 pounds, had a great 2015 season when he had 105 tackles with 14 for loss.  His 2016 season was cut short due to injuries, including a left shoulder injury.  He was also ejected in the first game of the season for targeting.  In 2016 he started four games and had 20 tackles.  He ended his career at Tennessee with 149 tackles in 41 games and four forced fumbles.  

Here were some of the highlights from his conference call:

Roberts, 6'4" and 270 pounds, was first-team All-MAC in 2016 with 16 touchdowns on 45 receptions and 533 total yards.  In 2015, the Ohio native had four touchdowns on 21 receptions and 234 yards.  He ran a 4.86 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and had 22 career touchdowns.

Here were some of the highlights from his conference call:

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your NFL Draft needs.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories