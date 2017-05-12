WATCH: Caldwell 'pretty exciting time around here' as he talks rookie mini-camp Sports WATCH: Caldwell 'pretty exciting time around here' as he talks rookie mini-camp

- The Detroit Lions announced Friday they have signed their draft picks and undrafted free agents before their weekend mini-camp.

#Lions announce signings including 8 draft picks pic.twitter.com/9TiU8uuXnb — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 12, 2017

Lions' Head Coach Jim Caldwell spoke to the local media Friday for the first time since his final press conference to the end the 2016-17 season. Here were some highlights:

#Lions Caldwell "When you can get them out there and get them started right on time, it's always good" on signing draft picks — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 12, 2017

#Lions Caldwell "We try to give them as much information as we possibly can when they arrive...we got a lot to work to do this weekend" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 12, 2017

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Lions news.