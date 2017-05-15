SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & John Niyo Sports SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Bob Wojnowski & John Niyo

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Bob Wojnowski & John Niyo Sunday night on the SportsWorks roundtable as they talked about the Tigers up and down road trip. How they are "treading water" and have a new closer as they head home. The guys talked about how they give up too many walks, bullpen struggles, but most importantly their stars needing to be their stars. They also talked about the one player that is the biggest problem for them right now and it's not who you might think.

They moved on to the Lions rookie mini-camp over the weekend and how they can't really decide on the storyline and if there is even a storyline right now. The crew talked about position battles and what young guys need to step up this season. They also talked about the running back situation and if the Lions can go into the season with the players they have right now at that position.

The boys broke down the NBA Playoffs and The Players' Championship to end the show.

Make sure to watch SportsWorks at 11pm every Sunday.