Detroit Pistons bring back Bad Boys era logo

- The Detroit Pistons are bringing a new logo with some old roots to the new arena in Downtown Detroit.

The team officially unveiled the logo on Tuesday during an event with Andre Drummond and Rick Mahorn. According to the team, the logo will also be prominently displayed during the NBA Draft Lottery later on Tuesday.

The team says that the logo debuts with the new chapter as the team moves back into Detroit. The red, white, and blue logo is "symbolic of the Pistons' brand", the team said.

"The Detroit Pistons new primary logo celebrates the club's long-standing history in the Detroit sports community, stays true to our brand and reflects a modern design for our future," said Charlie Metzger, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for the Detroit Pistons. "As our organization begins a new chapter in downtown Detroit, this new logo links the franchise's rich championship lineage with our exciting prospects for the future."

The team announced last fall that it will be co-tenants with the Detroit Red Wings at the new Little Caesar's Arena starting with the 2017-18 season.