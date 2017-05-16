WATCH: Drummond 'I think the team that we have is fantastic' and much more from logo unveiling

- Detroit Pistons' center Andre Drummond spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon following their new logo unveiling. Drummond was very blunt about where he believes the Pistons are right now after missing the playoffs this past season and before they move to Little Caesars Arena. Here were a few of the highlights:

#Pistons Drummond at the new logo unveiling pic.twitter.com/hRZvel1omR — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 16, 2017

#Pistons Drummond "I don't think we need to do any changes. I think we're perfectly fine where we are." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 16, 2017

#Pistons Drummond "I think the team that we have is fantastic." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 16, 2017

#Pistons Drummond "We were really out of sync...it was a tough season for us." — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 16, 2017

